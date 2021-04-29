Final Food Pantry Day held in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Catering Outfit hosted its last Food Pantry Day Thursday, April 29.
The business switched gears a little more than a year ago in response to restaurants shutting down. It started hosting weekly food pantries to help anyone struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, with more people vaccinated against the virus and businesses opening back up, the Catering Outfit has seen less of a need in the community.
“On the first day of the food pantry we probably had over 200 or 300 people lined up in this parking lot,” owner Walter Slawski said.
Moving forward, the Catering Outfit says it will shift efforts beyond Charlottesville and donate any remaining proceeds to the Makindu Center, an orphanage in Kenya.
