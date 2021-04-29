AHS student working against hunger

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle High School student is encouraging her classmates to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Now, several other schools are also involved.
“We had a guest speaker come in from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and they told us that 1-in-5 people in the Albemarle-Charlottesville area struggle with hunger. I feel like anyone who hears that number would immediately help,” AHS student Katharina Ravichandran said.
Schools have been provided with extra collection barrels from the food bank because they are exceeding the goals they set.
