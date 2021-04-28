Virginia women’s soccer beats SIUE 3-1; Advances to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team rallied to beat Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 3-1 on Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Cary, North Carolina.
The Cougars struck first with a goal in the 11th minute, but Alexa Spaanstra knotted the match at 1-1 with a score in the 41st minute.
Spaanstra converted a penalty kick to give the ‘Hoos the lead early in the 2nd half, and Talia Staude capitalized on a header in the 69th minute to give UVA some insurance.
Virginia enjoyed a 16-0 advantage on corner kicks, and they outshot SIUE 25-2.
UVA will face 12-seed BYU in the second round on Saturday at 3pm.
