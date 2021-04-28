UVA’s Navarro & Johanson knocked out in doubles bracket of Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open

UVA freshman Emma Navarro and senior Rosie Johanson (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | April 28, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 10:25 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA freshman Emma Navarro and senior Rosie Johanson fell in straight sets against Anna Danilina and Arina Rodionova in the 20th Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open on Wednesday.

In the first round of the doubles bracket, the Cavalier duo dropped the first set 6-1, and they fell 6-2 in the second.

The $60,000 ITF professional tournament continues on the clay courts at the BHSC all week, with the finals for singles and doubles scheduled for Sunday.

