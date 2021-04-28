UVA women’s lax fall 16-12 against BC in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 6-seed Virginia women’s lacrosse team lost 16-12 against 3-seed Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday in Chapel Hill, NC.
Lillie Kloak, Ashlyn McGovern, and Kiki Shaw each scored two goals for the ‘Hoos.
UVA jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the 1st half, but the Eagles took control of the match with a 7-0 run.
The Cavaliers were down 9-5 at halftime, and they cut the lead to 9-8 early in the 2nd half, but they could not get any closer.
Charlie Campbell made ten saves in net for Virginia (8-8).
The field for the 29-team NCAA Tournament will be announced on May 9th.
