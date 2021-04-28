A taste of summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny, breezy and warm conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. While Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, much of the day should be dry. As the cold front gets closer, a few showers will be possible late Thursday into early Friday. Behind the front, a more seasonal airmass will move in. However, by Sunday temperatures will begin to rise. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late shower, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Friday: Scattered showers early, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s,,,Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60
Tuesday: Scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: around
