Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 2 Gray wolf pups

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo has some new additions that visitors will soon be able to catch a glimpse of when visiting.
Gray wolf parents Nitka and Voodoo welcomed two pups on Easter morning.
“Nitka is a very caring and nurturing mother, and Voodoo is quite protective of his pups,” the zoo said.
The pups, both boys, are doing well and already venturing out of their den.
One of the pups is black and the other is brown/gray.
This is the first litter of Gray wolves born at the zoo.
