Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 2 Gray wolf pups

Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 2 Gray wolf pups
Gray wolf pups (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 7:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo has some new additions that visitors will soon be able to catch a glimpse of when visiting.

Gray wolf parents Nitka and Voodoo welcomed two pups on Easter morning.

“Nitka is a very caring and nurturing mother, and Voodoo is quite protective of his pups,” the zoo said.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is delighted to announce the birth of two Gray wolf pups born to parents Nitka and Voodoo on...

Posted by Metro Richmond Zoo on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The pups, both boys, are doing well and already venturing out of their den.

One of the pups is black and the other is brown/gray.

This is the first litter of Gray wolves born at the zoo.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.