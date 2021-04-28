Come As You Are gives away a car

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Charlottesville surprised a local woman with a car so she can get to and from work.
“In the future what we are trying to do is spread the love throughout the community. We just want to reach out to different organizations that are doing the same and just ask them to join us,” Tristan Kebesa, the director of the nonprofit, said. “Let’s join hands and join forces because the better goal is empowering our community.”
Come As You Are Charlottesville has plans to continue to serve the Charlottesville community.
Nikki Brown, the recipient of the car, says she is so excited to no longer ride share.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.