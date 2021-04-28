CODE building is a few months away from opening its doors

The developers of the 167,000 square foot structure say this building will have a number of community features including an amphitheater space for CODE building workers and the community.
“Economic development hopefully brings energy and people as we start to open back up, just a fresh new attitude and optimism. So it’s a great place to work certainly, but also a fun place to work or come and visit,” Rob Archer, the CEO of Codebase Coworking, said.
When the building is complete, it will connect Water Street to the lower portion of the Downtown Mall. CHS Development is overseeing development of the property.
“We felt like this is going to anchor the western-end of the mall and that with this building coming in we hope to see the rebirth of the mall coming out of the pandemic,” Andrew Boninti of CHS Development said.
Beyond just office spaces, the nine-story building will house a podcasting studio, green roof terraces, bike storage, and a public courtyard.
