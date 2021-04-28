CCS to host community discussion on naming Clark, Venable

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The names of the two oldest schools in Charlottesville are under review.
Charlottesville City Schools plans to host its first community discussion on the names of Clark and Venable Elementary Schools Monday, May 3. The Zoom meeting will also discuss the review process, as well as provide an overview of the schools’ namesakes.
The online discussion is set to get underway at 5 p.m. Monday. Click here to register to attend.
You can find information and ways to share your input at charlottesvilleschools.org/school-names. This includes finding information about the schools’ namesakes, using a Zoom link to register for Monday’s meeting, or signing up for email updates about the work of the committee. Additionally, you can suggest other resources or share comments by emailing schoolnames@charlottesvilleschools.org.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.