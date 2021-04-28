Catches and Conversations: Group of former baseball players in Charlottesville play catch while discussing race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conversations on race are happening more frequently, but on a Wednesday afternoon in Charlottesville, it’s not happening in a Zoom room.
On a sun-soaked field at Burley Middle School, the sounds of summer were back. A light breeze cut through the air, as did baseballs, popping into mitts.
A dozen men from Charlottesville were flashing the old leather just like millions around the world, but this game of catch was a little different.
“You can talk about stuff you wouldn’t ordinarily talk about just throwing and tossing a baseball to each other like you’re in the backyard with your kid,” said Garwin DeBerry, a Burley High School alumni.
It’s designed to start a conversation - not about who will win the World Series, but about something far more important.
“I, as a white person, have no idea what life has been like for them until just recently,” said David Sloan. “And this is something that could help bring those people in our community together.”
Old buddies were catching up about the game of baseball, the game they all love, but they also talked about race, life, and segregation.
“It’s hard to know what somebody’s thinking, but I would think if you’re here, if you’re out here, you have an open mind and you want to know what the other guy is thinking and understand his perspective,” DeBerry said.
These men, all at least 65 years old, were on a bit of a “pitch count.”
DeBerry said, “take me to 30 pitches, and I got to come out, you’ve got to replace me,” while Sloan admitted, “I’m probably gonna have a little soreness tonight myself.”
But once they put the gloves down, conversations did not stop. The group sat around on chairs and coolers continuing the dialogue.
It was a special moment at a special place. It was the same field on which many Black athletes at the old Burley High School competed. The same field that’s being renovated.
“The way things were in the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, and into the ’70s - and even today - that people can find this as a refuge or a place to learn or a place to come together,” Sloan said.
This was just the first ‘catch and chat’ but H3 Baseball President Jeff Burton, who helped organize the event, said he hopes it can evolve and involve more people in the community to have more conversations.
And loosen up their arms.
