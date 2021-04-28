Bodo’s Bagels on Emmet St. temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fans of Bodo’s Bagels will have to go the restaurant’s Preston Avenue or University Avenue location for the next few days.
The Emmet Street location is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post.
The post also says, “We apologize for the disruption, and we’ll re-open as soon as we can be sure that our staff are all healthy and can safely work amongst each other. Preston and University are both unaffected and OPEN.”
The staff member is said to have been asymptomatic.
NBC29 reached out to Bodo’s Bagels for comment, but have not heard back yet.
