A bit more cloud cover and warmer

By David Rogers | April 28, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 7:48 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning cloudiness will give way to some sunshine today. temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s... Meanwhile, a cold front is heading east. Clouds will thicken late tonight into Thursday. The system will weaken, but a few scattered showers will be possible by early Friday. Clearing skies and pleasant temperatures will be on tap he Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Scattered showers early, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s,,,Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

