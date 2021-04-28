A bit more cloud cover and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning cloudiness will give way to some sunshine today. temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s... Meanwhile, a cold front is heading east. Clouds will thicken late tonight into Thursday. The system will weaken, but a few scattered showers will be possible by early Friday. Clearing skies and pleasant temperatures will be on tap he Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Friday: Scattered showers early, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s,,,Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60
Tuesday: Scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
