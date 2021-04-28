April Warmth Continues Thursday. Some Late Scattered Showers/Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This current preview of Summer with unseasonably warm temperatures for late April, continues Thursday. Mild tonight with a stray shower possible, but many remain dry. The next cold front approaching late Thursday night into Friday, will bring some scattered showers and possibly a storm. Not everyone will see rain. Behind the front, breezy with temperatures cooling back Friday to more seasonable levels and into the start of the weekend. Another warming trend is set to return for Sunday into the start of next week.