April Warmth Continues Thursday. Some Late Scattered Showers/Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This current preview of Summer with unseasonably warm temperatures for late April, continues Thursday. Mild tonight with a stray shower possible, but many remain dry. The next cold front approaching late Thursday night into Friday, will bring some scattered showers and possibly a storm. Not everyone will see rain. Behind the front, breezy with temperatures cooling back Friday to more seasonable levels and into the start of the weekend. Another warming trend is set to return for Sunday into the start of next week.
Tonight: Variable clouds, stray shower, mild. Lows low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, warm, breezy. Mainly evening/night scattered showers or storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Clearing, cooler, breezy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.. Lows mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, but nice. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid to upper 70s Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.