Albemarle Co. launches community engagement field office

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is debuting its community engagement field office to help keep folks connected.
The Ford Transit van will pop-up at various locations across the county to share information, distribute materials, and host project-based community conversations and workshops.
“This van will give us literally a vehicle to be in the community, to be able to take supplies, programming materials, outreach materials, educational material, and go to every area in this county,” Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson said.
The van stopped in Darden Towe Park Wednesday, April 28, for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We’ve gone through a challenging year. Our community has done wonderful things, our government has been amazing in being able to continue to provide service. What we do with this van is we clearly send a message that we need to be prepared to go where our community is,” Richardson said.
The field office was paid for through federal CARES money that the county received last year.
