VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | April 27, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 11:37 AM

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Shenandoah County.

VSP says the crash happened along Interstate 81 at the 273-mile-marker around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, April 24. A 2012 Hyundai Elantra ran off the left side of the road and overturned before it came to rest.

The driver, 27-yer-old Natalie L. Rzepkowski of Staunton, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say weather is considered a factor in the crash.

