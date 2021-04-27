VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Shenandoah County.
VSP says the crash happened along Interstate 81 at the 273-mile-marker around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, April 24. A 2012 Hyundai Elantra ran off the left side of the road and overturned before it came to rest.
The driver, 27-yer-old Natalie L. Rzepkowski of Staunton, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
Authorities say weather is considered a factor in the crash.
