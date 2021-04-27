UVA infectious disease professor weighs in on people missing second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over 5 million people scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine did not show up to their appointment for the second dose.
“The mRNA vaccine is incredibly effective after even just one dose, but even more protection is available after both doses.” Dr. Petri, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Virginia said.
Petri says he thinks some people have been hesitant to get the second dose of the vaccine after Johnson and Johnson was paused.
He suggests for those at a higher risk of experiencing side effects like blood clots, to look into getting the mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer instead.
“Charlottesville-Albemarle is in general doing better than the state as a whole. This is a really good news story we can just make it even better by getting that second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. "
