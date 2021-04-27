Sunny, breezy and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure off the southeastern coast is delivering a summerlike day. Sunshine combined with pleasant breezes will boost temperatures well into the 80s the next few days. We are tracking a western cold front that is currently stuck in place, however, by late in the week clouds will begin to thicken, and a few showers will develop by Friday morning. As the front pulls away, slightly cooler conditions will move across the area for the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: around 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60
