Summer-like Preview in April

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures warmed quickly Tuesday and this Summer-like preview in late April will continue through the mid-week. Another very warm day Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, more like June. Wednesday evening, a stray shower or storm is possible, but many remain dry. The next cold front approaching late Thursday night into Friday, will bring some scattered showers and possibly a storm. Temperatures will cool back Friday to more seasonable levels and into the start of the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows mid 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Evening shower or storm possible. Lows low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, warm. Night showers or storm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Scattered showers or storm, mainly morning. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, but nice. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid to upper 70s Lows low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.
