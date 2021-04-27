Summer-like Preview in April

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures warmed quickly Tuesday and this Summer-like preview in late April will continue through the mid-week. Another very warm day Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, more like June. Wednesday evening, a stray shower or storm is possible, but many remain dry. The next cold front approaching late Thursday night into Friday, will bring some scattered showers and possibly a storm. Temperatures will cool back Friday to more seasonable levels and into the start of the weekend.