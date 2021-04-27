Scottsville company working to improve conditions for bees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bees are responsible for $30 billion worth of food that humans eat each year.
Siller Pollinator Company of Scottsville helps improve conditions for bees to pollinate most efficiently by planting native plants that encourage bees to relocate.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says eight different species of bees are endangered due to heavy use of pesticides, drought, and crop destruction.
“Bees are really important for human life. They pollinate definitely a third of everything we eat.” Allison Wickham, the owner of Siller Pollinator Company, said.
With the population of bees rapidly decreasing, the agricultural industry is struggling.
Siller Pollinator Company helps bees thrive by offering free services and some free classes to people who want to adopt a hive.
They also remove beehives from places where they can be a danger without destroying them.
