Proposed reform to Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board met with questions, concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville might be getting a more robust Police Civilian Review Board, but it’s going to take time and lots of discussions. That started on Tuesday night in a joint meeting between the PCRB and City Council.
Before the lengthy discussion began, Mayor Nikuyah Walker said we’re not going to get through this if we’re not open, even if the questions are heated.
The discussion never became heated, but there were plenty of questions from council - particularly about how the board would investigate and discipline officers.
The PCRB’s proposal would allow the board to “initiative investigations of serious allegations of misconduct or serious incidents” immediately, taking over for the police department’s internal review process.
Then, all investigations would be done by independent investigators and the board could make “binding disciplinary determinations in cases that involve serious breaches of departmental and professional standards.”
“A lot of people were saying this community talks, all we do is talk, but we don’t actually do anything of substance to serve the community,” said Bellamy Brown, the chair of the PCRB. “I think this is an option, or this is a way for us to do that.”
Brown says agreement on a model for the board could take time, as council comes to terms with disciplinary practices and how investigations are conducted.
“I have no problems with a good strong review board,” said Councilor Lloyd Snook. “I don’t see this draft as creating a review board. I see this draft as creating a substitute disciplinary board.”
Several minutes later, Councilor Heather Hill said: “I think that we all share a desire to have accountability in our police department, but I think to try to do this in silos is not going to be successful.”
Police Chief RaShall Brackney was on the call and chimed in on the proposed independent investigation process.
“Even in administrative investigations, where you would need forensics, how are you going to get that if you were doing the full investigations and we do nothing?” she asked. “So how can we create a system where we do get our desired outcomes?”
The full proposal can be viewed here, starting on page 5. The comparison between Interim Board Proposed Oversight Model, 2019 Ordinance and Bylaws, and Proposed 2021 Oversight Model begins on page 52.
