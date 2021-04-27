Feeling like summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure situated to our south will keep us sunny and warm the next few days. While temperatures will be summer like, humidity will be comfortable. Meanwhile, a cold front over the Rockies will head east. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday, with scattered showers early Friday. Right now the weekend looks great, sunny and near seasonal. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & pleasant, Low: around 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70-s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60
