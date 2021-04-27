Crozet Elementary School first graders get the gift of tennis racquets

Crozet Elementary first graders learning tennis. (Source: WVIR)
By Dominga Murray | April 27, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 8:46 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Quickstart Tennis Central Virginia gave tennis racquets to Crozet Elementary School first graders Monday.

“We are a nonprofit here in Charlottesville that promotes tennis in the community and we’re specifically promoting it with kids.” Robert Gibb, a member of Quickstart Tennis, said.

They teach children who are new to the sport how to play and encourage them to keep tennis as a lifelong form of exercise.

Their mission is to create healthy, happy, and active kids in central Virginia.

