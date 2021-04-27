Charlottesville Schools Safety Committee recommends reform to school security plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville Schools Safety Committee has formally recommended a revised safety plan to Superintendent Rosa Atkins following the decision to remove school resource officers from campuses.
The plan includes replacing SRO’s with Care & Safety Assistants (CSA’s) who will have a number of tasks, including monitoring hallways, building “prosocial” relationships with students, and helping de-escalate disputes.
If approved, city schools would hire several new staff members, including social workers.
The model will be presented to the school board on May 6, and positions will be posted afterward.
More details on the plan can be found here.
