AIM looking for donations for virtual auction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area nonprofit is asking for your help.
The Alliance of Interfaith Ministries (AIM) will be hosting a virtual auction starting on May 18. The group is looking for donations of items to be auctioned for the event.
AIM Director Kimberly Fontaine says these auctions help benefit many people in need in the community.
The nonprofit is accepting any new and lightly used items. Donations are accepted through May 14.
Everything that isn’t sold at the auction will then be placed on an eBay page to be sold.
