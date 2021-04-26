What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Brilliant sunshine and seasonal temperatures can be expected for the rest of the day. A cold front has moved to our south, causing more of a southerly wind. Gradually temperatures will be warming into the 80s by Tuesday. Our summerlike dry stretch of weather will stick around for the next several of days. A few showers are possible Friday, before conditions clear for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & great !...High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
