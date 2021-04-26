What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Brilliant sunshine and seasonal temperatures can be expected for the rest of the day. A cold front has moved to our south, causing more of a southerly wind. Gradually temperatures will be warming into the 80s by Tuesday. Our summerlike dry stretch of weather will stick around for the next several of days. A few showers are possible Friday, before conditions clear for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !