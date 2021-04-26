VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Rockingham County Thursday, April 22.
VSP says the crash occurred around noon at the intersection of Route 762 and Peake Mountain Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry pulled into the path of a 1994 Mack dump truck heading south on Rt. 762. Authorities say the truck was not able to avoid hitting the Toyota on the driver’s side.
The driver of the Toyota, 76-year-old Dorlan J. Adamson of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash.
The 59-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.
VSP says both were wearing seat belts.
