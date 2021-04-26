Virginia volleyball hires new head coach

Before her time on the Rebels’ coaching staff, Wells spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Winthrop Eagles of the Big South Conference. Before heading to Winthrop in 2007, Wells began her coaching career at her alma mater, the University of Southern Indiana, as an assistant coach before operating as a graduate assistant for two years at Morehead State in 2005 and 2006. An alumna of USI, Wells played four seasons and helped lead her team to 87 wins over that time span - including a school record 27 victories in the 2000 campaign. She ranks first all-time at USI in service aces and kills for her career. A two-time selection as the Great Lakes Valley Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year, Wells was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team in 2002 and was a three-time GLVC All-Academic team selection. For her accomplishments in college, Wells was just the second volleyball player to be inducted into the USI Hall of Fame in February 2013. She was most recently inducted into the 2015 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Hall of Fame.