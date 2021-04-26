UVA’s Rosie Johanson competes in 20th Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open was back on the clay courts for the 20th edition on Monday.
The ITF professional tournament was not played last spring, due to the pandemic.
UVA senior Rosie Johanson was competing in the qualifying round against Catherine Harrison on Monday.
Johanson fell behind 4-1 in the first set, but rallied to tie the match at 4-4.
She would not win another game, with Harrison securing a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
The tournament continues all week at the BHSC, with the championship round on Sunday.
