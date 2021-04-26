UVA women’s soccer ready to begin postseason play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team will play its NCAA Tournament First Round game on Wednesday night, as the Cavaliers take on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
All of the tournament games will be played in Cary, North Carolina, this year.
UVA has a record of 10-4-2 overall, but twelve of their sixteen games were played in the fall.
The ‘Hoos only had four matches in the spring, with one in February, one in March, and two in April.
Head coach Steve Swanson says, “I’ll be honest, we probably could have played all scrimmages in the spring, and gotten into the same position that we are, but I think it was worth it to play the games that we played, and have something be on the line.”
Virginia and SIUE are scheduled to face off on Wednesday at seven o’clock in North Carolina.
