UVA Health to resume administering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

“We have not started to administer them [Johnson & Johnson] yet, but we are planning to do so. We’re going to revamp our patient education information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and we plan to resume it particularly for the areas that we were targeting in some pilot projects probably within a week or so,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said. “We’re going to be resuming it for some of our hospital-based efforts, vaccinating people who are here in the hospital that are going to be discharged, for example, to a nursing home.”