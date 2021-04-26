Sen. McClellan announces voting rights plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Jennifer McClellan says voting rights are personal, and she will focus on making it accessible to as many Virginians as possible if she’s elected the next governor.
“As my grandfather and my own father had to pay poll taxes to be able to vote, but my great- grandmother couldn’t vote. My grandmother, mother didn’t dream of voting until after the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965,” McClellan said.
McClellan says two of her priorities if elected will be to end gerrymandering and to work on automatic voter registration.
“We will make automatic registration much easier, so that when you go to the DMV you opt-out of registering rather than opting in,” the gubernatorial candidate said.
The senator also focused on promoting positive campaigning during her stop in Charlottesville Monday, April 26.
“By ranked-choice voting you can rank each candidate one, two, three, with the ones that get the least amount of votes are booted out based on the rankings you come up with the winner ,” McClellan said. “We need to make sure that any jurisdiction, including at the state level that wants to do ranked-choice voting, should be able to do that and we will do it at the state level.”
McClellan says voting rights should be on the forefront of Virginians’ minds not just today, but all the time.
“We are a government by of and for the people. That means only the people who participate can have a say in whether their problems are solved,” McClellan said.
If McClellan is elected, she would become the first Black female governor in the country.
