Restaurants on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall enjoying rise in customers, still need more staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurants owners along Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are excited - people are finally coming back regularly to dine in.
Those are moments we haven’t seen often enough because of the pandemic. On Monday night, there were plenty of friends and family eating out.
Sal’s Caffe Italia Bar Manager Joellen Hirschey has been craving that sight.
“Just to see people having a good time, I mean that’s why we’re in this business,” she said. “We want to provide a space for people to celebrate life, and it’s so great to have that again.”
Cafe Frank General Manager Johnny Frankenberger said the cafe had to put off its grand opening, so these moments are extra special.
“It’s good to see people come who have put off trying us even this far, who feel more comfortable now because they’ve been vaccinated or they’re able to sit outside,” he said.
Some restaurants even have wait times - a sign of growing business.
We asked Hirschey: business will continue to be strong if... what?
“If we find more staff,” she answered. “It just feels a little bit thinner than it has before.”
Hirschey doesn’t quite know why that is, but it’s been a problem for many restaurants in Charlottesville and around Virginia.
“We reach out in several ways but we haven’t been able to fill every position,” Frankenberger said. “We have a small staff but I know that larger, other places are having a very difficult time finding staff.”
With light looming at the end of a long, dark pandemic tunnel, Hirschey says she’s learned some valuable lessons.
“I definitely feel like dining will never die,” she said. “I think people might appreciate restaurants a little more since they couldn’t go to them for so long.”
Frankenberger says while business on the evenings and weekends has been improving, the lunch rush can still be slow. He says it’s because people are still not back at work, so some restaurants are anxiously waiting for more people to go back to their offices.
