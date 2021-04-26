Quickly Warmer Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasant and seasonable Monday, temperatures will quickly warm Tuesday and 80s will take us through the mid-week. It will feel very Summer-like the next few days and stay largely dry as well. The next cold front approaching late Thursday night into Friday, will bring us the next opportunity for showers and possibly a storm. . Temperatures will cool back Friday and into the start of the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonable. Low mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, warm. Night showers. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Scattered showers or storm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, but nice. Highs upper 60s. Lows los to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s.
