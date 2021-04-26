Hantzmon Wiebel to move locations this fall, staying downtown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville firm will be moving to a new office space in the fall, but will remain downtown.
Hantzmon Wiebel will move from its current location on East Jefferson Street to a Water Street building, which sits only a block away.
CEO and Partner Jennifer Lehman says even though it seems like a small move and a slight downsize, it has big implications for the company and its environmental footprint.
“We’re excited that we continue to grow despite our need to reduce our physical footprint. We continue to add team members, we continue to add client-base, we continue to add our services, and we continue to expand our reach locally, nationally, and internationally,” Lehman said.
The existing Hantzmon Wiebel office is set to go on the market this week.
