Charlottesville-based company hopes to chart future of military’s electric vehicles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based company has landed a contract with the U.S. Army to help bring its fleet of vehicles into the future.
Fermata Energy’s focus is vehicle-to-grid technology, allowing electric vehicle owners to plug directly into the power grid, not just to charge but to boost the grid’s capacity when not being driven.
Fermata is just one company working to help the military go electric, and their bi-directional charging technology could help in remote locations.
“The need to be able to satisfy those vehicles needing electricity in deployments where there might not be a reliable power grid,” Fermata Founder and CEO David Slutzky said. “The Army needs to have a lot of tricks in their bag to be able to transition to electric vehicles. So, they’re spending a lot of resources trying to study the technology.”
Fermata’s V2X technology aims to allow car owners to get paid for plugging into the electric grid to add capacity. Slutzky believes that will make the vehicles more cost effective and speed the transition to renewable energy.
