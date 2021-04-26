Chamber of commerce !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal, but changes are on the way. As our wind shifts to the southwest, temperatures will soar into the 80s. While it will feel like summer, we won’t have the high humidity levels we normally see during the summer months. Our next chance for rain will be Friday, with just a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !