Chamber of commerce !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal, but changes are on the way. As our wind shifts to the southwest, temperatures will soar into the 80s. While it will feel like summer, we won’t have the high humidity levels we normally see during the summer months. Our next chance for rain will be Friday, with just a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: A few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
