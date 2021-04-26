Chamber of commerce !

Major league warm-up

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | April 26, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 7:59 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal, but changes are on the way. As our wind shifts to the southwest, temperatures will soar into the 80s. While it will feel like summer, we won’t have the high humidity levels we normally see during the summer months. Our next chance for rain will be Friday, with just a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: A few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.