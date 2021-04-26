Burley Middle School field getting new playing surface

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new playing surface is headed to field at Burley Middle school.
This is part of H3 Baseball’s drive to restore the field at Burley Middle School.
The next phase of the project, redoing the infield, began April 26.
The entire infield playing surface will be redone over the next six weeks. The project will include a re-done home plate, pitching mound, laser leveling, and complete re-sodding.
This phase of the project is part of the complete plan to restore the historic baseball and football field at Burley Middle School. The field played host to the athletes from Burley High School, the Black school for students from Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The high school was open from 1951-1967 before turning into Burley Middle School.
