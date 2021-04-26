BBB warns new graduates to beware of student loan repayment fraud

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College graduation season is almost here, and the student loan repayment process will kick off shortly after that.
The Better Business Bureau warns some fraudsters may try to swindle new payers.
Some companies promise to negotiate lower payments, for a fee of course.
Others will offer consolidation, and you’ll have to pay for that too.
The Better Business Bureau says to do your research. As always, if it seems too good to be true, it usually is.
