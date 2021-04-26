Attorney describes Isaiah Brown shooting as ‘failure between officers, 911 dispatch’

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The attorney for Isaiah Brown’s family says the shooting was a failure between officers and the 911 dispatcher.
“This was clearly a failure between dispatch and the officers who arrived on the scene,” the Brown family’s attorney, David Haynes of The Cochran Firm, said. “The deputies made terribly, grave and basic policing errors.”
The family of Isaiah Brown has also demanded that all audio of Brown’s encounter with Spotsylvania deputies last week be released.
Brown, 32, was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when he was shot 10 times by an unnamed Spotsylvania County deputy on April 21.
Joining Brown’s family outside the Spotsylvania County Circuit Courthouse on April 26 was the family’s attorney, David Haynes, the local NAACP chapter, Black Lives Matter and the local clergy.
Haynes revealed during the press conference that Brown was:
- Unarmed
- Holding a cordless phone in his hand (was on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting)
- Obeyed all commands given to him by police and the 911 dispatcher
According to Haynes, ‘selective audio’ has only been released between the dispatch and Brown and wants the following audio to be released:
- Audio between the dispatch center and responding deputies
- Audio that was previously recorded that evening
- Transcripts of all written communication transported to the monitor in the sheriff’s squad car
“We want full transparency in this matter. We want all information to come out,” Haynes says.
Haynes says he and Brown’s family will be submitting an FOIA request to release all audio immediately.
“We anticipate additional information that will be forthcoming,” Haynes said.
Brown’s family has prohibited the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office from making any further comments on Brown’s medical and physical condition.
Haynes describes the information that the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has released as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘misleading’, which includes information that ‘Brown was shot once or a few times’ and that he was in a non-life-threatening condition’.
Trauma surgeons in the ICU at the local hospital in Fredricksburg say 10 bullets were in Brown’s body, two were removed during a second trauma surgery and eight bullets remain in his body.
Brown is still in critical condition and on a breathing machine. The family has been informed that his condition is ‘touch and go’.
Brown’s sister and mother spoke briefing during the press conference.
“A lot of minorities walk in fear daily,” Isaiah’s sister, Yolanda Brown says. “It’s a fear that nobody should have to feel.”
Brown’s mother made a brief statement saying, “My concern at this point is that my son comes home alive.”
The Virginia State Police have taken over the investigation, and a special prosecutor had been appointed to this case.
