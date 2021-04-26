Albemarle County prepares for VATI 2022 applications

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is getting ready to submit more broadband projects to the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI).
The 2022 projects are due in September, but the county’s broadband authority wants to hear from the public about future proposals.
Proposals are due in late July, and the county is hoping to have specifics for its broadband requests.
“My goal is to work with CVEC Firefly and other potential ISP’s and make sure that on July 27th we have more than just here are our areas,” said the county Director of IT Mike Culp. “I would like to be like to even target it down to the address level.”
There’s a VATI 2022 input session on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Information on the session with a link to register for the Zoom call is here.
