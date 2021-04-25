Virginia wins ACC Men’s Tennis Tournament Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The top-seed Virginia men’s tennis team rallied to beat 3-seed North Carolina 4-3 in the ACC Tournament championship on Sunday in Rome, GA.
Freshman Iñaki Montes clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 4 singles.
Carl Soderlund (6-3, 6-0), Ryan Goetz (6-1, 6-3), and Gianni Ross (6-1, 6-4), also earned wins at No. 1, No. 5, and No. 6 singles, respectively.
The ACC Tournament Championship is the 13th in program history for the ‘Hoos, and the first since 2017.
UVA (21-2) has won fifteen consecutive matches, and they have earned the ACC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
The complete field will be announced on May 3rd.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.