UVA softball falls 1-0 against Syracuse on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team was held to just one hit in its regular season home finale, and the Cavaliers fell 1-0 against Syracuse on Sunday at Palmer Park.
Four Virginia pitchers combined to limit the Orange to two hits, but the Orange scored the only run of the game on an RBI double in the 2nd inning.
The Wahoos honored seniors Savana Avilla, Kate Covington, Katie Haney, Ashley Jennings, Molly Keshin and Rachel Keshin at the conclusion of the game.
UVA (15-29, 10-23 ACC) is scheduled to begin a four-game series at Georgia Tech on Friday.
