UVA baseball drops series finale 7-4 against Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Devils scored all of their runs via the longball, and the Virginia baseball team fell 7-4 against Duke in the series finale on Sunday at Disharoon Park.
UVA had a chance to sweep a three-game series for the first time all season, but the Blue Devils hit three home runs, including two from Peter Matt.
Zack Gelof went 2-for-4 for the ‘Hoos, and the junior drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the 2nd inning.
Gelof says, “We were put in a really good position to sweep, and I think every game matters. It sucks. I think we did a good job of bringing intensity to the field today. Obviously, they hit a few balls out. The wind was blowing out, we could have done the same. In the end, we just didn’t do enough to win today.”
Head coach Brian O’Connor adds, “We got a good series win. I’m proud of our guys. We just need to learn today, what it took to take that next step, and sweep the series.”
Virginia (19-19, 11-16 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Liberty on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.