Feeling Like Late May and June Soon

Weak Cold Front Friday

Josh Fitzpatrick's Work and School Week Outlook
By Josh Fitzpatrick | April 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 6:31 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk breeze continues for much of Sunday overnight. This will prevent frost and freezing conditions. Partly cloudy with some moonlight.

Milder and pleasant with more sunshine Monday.

A nearly 40 degree rise in temperature from Tuesday morning to afternoon. Feeling more like summer for also Wednesday and Thursday!

Tracking a weak cold front for Friday. That’s our next best chance for a few showers.

More seasonable and dry for the first weekend of May at this time.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Sunshiny and pleasant. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine and warming to the 80s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Shower chance later in the day. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mild and partly sunny. Highs mid 70s.

