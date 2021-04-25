Feeling Like Late May and June Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk breeze continues for much of Sunday overnight. This will prevent frost and freezing conditions. Partly cloudy with some moonlight.
Milder and pleasant with more sunshine Monday.
A nearly 40 degree rise in temperature from Tuesday morning to afternoon. Feeling more like summer for also Wednesday and Thursday!
Tracking a weak cold front for Friday. That’s our next best chance for a few showers.
More seasonable and dry for the first weekend of May at this time.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Sunshiny and pleasant. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and warming to the 80s. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Shower chance later in the day. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Mild and partly sunny. Highs mid 70s.
