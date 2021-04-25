Breezy Sunday, Feeling Like Summer Mid Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall Saturday evening and overnight. Expect a drying trend on this Sunday. Along with gusty northwest breezes. Temperatures will be closer to late April averages today and Monday.
A chilly start to Monday morning with a pleasant finish, under a sunshiny sky.
The wind will turn to the south and high temperatures will rebound to June-like levels Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday!
Tracking the progress of a cold front due in during the late Thursday and early Friday time frame. This will be our only chance for our last April showers. At this time it looks like a brief chance of rain.
Temperatures come down to more seasonable levels for the last day of April and first day of May.
The early call is for a dry first weekend of May. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday: Trending mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 25 mph. With higher gusts.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, calmer and cooler. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy fog and frost possible.
Monday: Sunshiny and seasonable. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: A quick warm-up. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Can’t rule out a shower later in the day or at night. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60.
Friday: Any early shower will exit. Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s.
