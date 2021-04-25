Alzheimer’s Association awards grant to UVA researchers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big money is headed to a University of Virginia research team to study new molecular pathways to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association has awarded almost $300,000 to John Lukens and his team at UVA.
Lukens plans to use the money from the 2021 Research Grant to look into developing more effective strategies to treating the disease.
“We’ve identified a couple new pathways that are activated in the Alzheimer’s diseased brain that are related to DNA damage and this will be the first time that they’re studied in the context of Alzheimer’s Disease,” Lukens said.
This research project is expected to take three years.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.