Virginia Tech defeats No. 7 UVA women’s lax 20-15 on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech opened the game on a 6-0 run, and the Hokies upset No. 7 Virginia 20-15 on Senior Day at Klöckner Stadium.
Paige Petty had six goals for Tech, while freshmen Morgan Schwab and Mackenzie Hoeg paced the ‘Hoos with three goals each.
UVA head coach Julie Myers says, “Virginia Tech came out, and they played hungry for a win, and they played better than we did, from the start of the game, to the very end. I think we had a lot of unforced errors, which haunted us, and Tech was able to capitalize.”
Virginia (8-7, 3-7 ACC) will be back in action on Wednesday against Boston College in the ACC Tournament in Chapel Hill.
