UVA Health holds drug take-back drive-thru

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the University of Virginia Medical Center, people were able to drive through and drop off unused medications and prescriptions, all with the goal of keeping these pills off the streets.
“Across the country, across the state, across the county, there are multiple sites where people can go and drop off these medications,” resident physician at UVA Harrison Plunkett said.
He says this drive-through event is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Day on April 24.
“We know that there’s a large number of opiates that are prescribed,” Plunkett said. “That has led to what we see now as the opioid epidemic.”
According to data from the DEA, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain killers in 2019. Plunkett says the less pills that are available, the harder it is for people with bad intentions to get ahold of them.
“One way that we can help reduce that burden on the community is to take unused medications out of the patient’s homes,” he said.
If you missed the drive-through event, there’s other opportunities to dispose of these unused prescriptions.
“At the University of Virginia there’s a drop off box that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Plunkett said.
In addition taking back these medicines, events like these help shed light on the opioid crisis.
“Awareness is a big part of this and so having the outreach that the community has seen and to help them understand how unused medication can play into the opiate epidemic has been helpful as well,” Plunkett said.
UVA says that after these pills are collected they’re eventually incinerated. UVA also plans to make these events bi-annual and are looking to host another drug take back day in the fall.
