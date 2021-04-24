UVA baseball defeats Duke 4-3; Earns series victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team has a chance to sweep an ACC series for the first time this season, as the Cavaliers defeated Duke 4-3 on Saturday at Disharoon Park.
UVA also beat the Blue Devils 9-3 in Game One on Friday night, giving them a 2-0 lead in the three-game series.
The Wahoos scored all of their runs in the 2nd inning on Saturday, and Mike Vasil held Duke to three runs, on six hits, with six strikeouts, in 6.0 innings.
Zack Gelof went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
First pitch for Game Three is scheduled for Sunday at 2pm.
